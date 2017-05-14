Amante: Marking our mothers

SHE was on the table, her arms spread out, and just about to be put under when one of her doctors asked, “Your daughter’s the one who writes a column for one of the local papers?”

“Yes,” she said.

“She’s pro-choice, isn’t she?” the doctor added, in a tone that my mother later described, after surgery and some diplomatic editing, as one of thinly veiled disapproval.

We never managed to find out why that was the question the anesthesiologist asked. Relief that her operation had gone well replaced any other emotion, and in any case, the everyday errands her recovery required left little energy or time to think of anything else. Whenever I remembered that anecdote, however, I used to feel some anxiety. Time has erased much of it, but a little unease resurfaces when I think of how my mother’s surgery could have been compromised because a doctor was distracted by his disapproval of my personal views. Then again, perhaps he was just making small talk.

It’s no small matter, though, how our mothers get saddled with the choices we make. Motherhood is more than tough enough, although the cards and Mother’s Day memes circulating this weekend will gloss over its challenges. No mention of the tedium that comes with raising small children, or the deferment of one’s dreams. No mention either of the sullen silences or the offhand cruelties that teenaged daughters put mothers through. That’s a passing phase, if we’re lucky. What doesn’t pass is the worry that a mother cannot help but harbor whenever her children are away. Through all these, our mothers do what they can.

A mother also holds, possibly for the rest of her life, traces of every child she has ever conceived. Writing for Scientific American in December 2012, Robert Martone pointed out that microchimeric cells—the cells from a different organism, in this case the male “Y” chromosome—were found in the blood and brains of women. Scientists believed these had been passed from fetus to mother across the placenta: from her body he fed, and in return, traces of him, in his fetal cells, will dwell in her for as long as she lives. (A lovely thought, but not the stuff Mother’s Day cards are made of.)

These microchimeric cells, named after the creature from Greek mythology who was part lion, part goat, and part serpent, may help repair damaged cells within mothers. Martone wrote about how researchers had found microchimeric cells in a mother rat with an injured heart; apparently, these blank slates of fetal cells had differentiated (or assumed the same qualities as the mother’s heart) and helped repair the injury. Do these fetal cells hold the potential to help fix human illnesses? The evidence is still not clear.

What we do know is that not every mother lives long enough for this transformation to unfold. In 2015, the World Health Organization reported, 114 women died for every 100,000 live births in the Philippines. There has been some progress: in 2011, the number of mothers who died for every 100,000 live births was 221.

Yet compare that with the numbers among our neighbors: 54 deaths for every 100,000 live births in Vietnam; 40 in Malaysia, 20 in Thailand, and 10 in Singapore. Whatever these countries are doing to prevent maternal deaths—often a result of hemorrhage, high blood pressure or infection—we would be wise to learn from their example.

Few events mark a woman for life the way motherhood can. At the cellular level, her body carries the memory around. Years before, at her own birth, she emerged into life already carrying all the eggs her body would ever bear. She cannot make more. Out of these millions, a few would become her sons and daughters: all blessed with potential, all gifted with the future ability to choose. Let’s hope more of our choices leave only the marks our mothers can bear or be proud of.