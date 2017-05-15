Briones: Over the rainbow

BUS Rapid Transit, Cebu Expressway, Light Rail Transit, oh my. Bus Rapid Transit, Cebu Expressway, Light Rail Transit, oh my. Bus Rapid….

I feel like I’m on the Yellow Brick Road en route to see the Wizard to seek his assistance in solving the metro’s traffic problem.

Unfortunately, ruby is not my color and the slippers are too tight for my liking. So I’m probably limping my way to the Emerald City.

I’m just hoping, though, that these modes of mass transportation that the government is dangling before the Cebuano public won’t turn out to be a humbug.

After all, how long have they been talking about implementing the BRT on our shores? The project was first discussed in 2008. The feasibility study followed four years later. The detailed engineering design started in 2015.

Last week, the DOTr downloaded the first tranche of funds for the road right-of-way acquisitions.

Rafael Christopher Yap, BRT project manager, said they’re still conducting an inventory of the structures along the route from Barangay Talamban in the north to Barangay Bulacao in the south that will be affected by the project.

No doubt many residential and commercial structures will have to give way to the BRT, and I don’t doubt the owners of these structures will not cede an inch of space for a mere pittance.

City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete said that they hope to pay structure owners by the last quarter of the year. The government had allotted P900 million for this purpose so that should go off without a hitch, right? Right?

Well, if we were in Oz, that might be the case. But still, bless Villarete for his optimism. And here’s to wishful thinking.

As for the Cebu Expressway, consider it as good as done. That is, if you take multi-awarded furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue’s word for it.

The chairman of the RDC 7 said the DPWH will implement the first phase of the 74-kilometer thoroughfare in the Danao City side next year. The second phase will be in 2019 and the final phase will be in 2020.

According to SunStar Cebu’s Elias O. Baquero, the P50-billion expressway will connect the City of Naga in the south to Danao City in the north, passing the mountains of Cebu.

When, not if, this project is completed, travel time between the two cities will only take an hour. No need for the public to tap its heels three times because it will happen. It will... it must.

I can’t say the same for the LRT, though.

They may be boring holes on certain roads in Cebu City to conduct a “geotechnical investigation” and a “topography survey” but until I see the carriages with my own eyes, I’m better off trading rum shots with Glinda the Good Witch of the North.