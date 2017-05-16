Barrita: ‘Killing’ the impeachment case

THE 42-member House committee on justice on Monday “killed” the impeachment complaint filed against President Rody Duterte by Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano.

Alejano’s complaint includes allegations on the 8,000 suspects killed in the drug war, 1,424 deaths in Davao when Duterte was city mayor and the alleged billions of pesos that Duterte had in his bank accounts.

Now, his impeachment complaint got killed in the House.

•••

Manila broadsheets and online news portals such as interaksyon.com used the word “kill” to describe the house panel’s junking of the first impeachment case against President Duterte.

But Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said the House committee had actually voted to declare Alejano’s complaint to be sufficient in form “out of liberality.”

But the panel proved to be not liberal at all because all of its 42 members voted that the impeachment complaint was not sufficient in substance.

•••

Rep. Fariñas said an impeachment complaint must be filed by someone who had personal knowledge of his complaint to ensure that his allegations were true and correct.

He told Alejano during a heated debate that “if the information are not of your own personal knowledge, then let the person be the complainant and then you endorse (the complaint).”

He was wary the House prosecutors “will look stupid” before the Senate which will try the impeachment case.

•••

Alejano’s complaints were referred to the House justice panel on May 9 which, chair Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali said, was the reckoning date for the one year constitutional ban on the filing of an impeachment complaint against the President.

Alejano would to wait until May 9 next year. Only three officials have been impeached since 1935. They were President Joseph Estrada, Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez and Chief Justice Renato Corona.

And only Corona was convicted by the impeachment court in 2011. Nice try.