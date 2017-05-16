Carvajal: Work in progress

DETERMINED to hang on to privileged positions in the status quo, political and economic lords mislead people into reducing the rule of law to sheer compliance with it under any circumstance.

I would like to disabuse people of this oversimplification not to justify violation but to provide motive for positive action towards the attainment of the full complement of the rule of law’s essential features.

First off, there are higher laws governing human life. There’s the natural law and there’s the moral law that intersect each other. To compel obedience, a nation’s laws must conform to these universally accepted higher laws.

Next, pure-spirited angels do not craft a nation’s laws but imperfect human beings who regularly succumb to the two deadly sins of pride and greed. Apropos to this, Philippine laws have been invariably enacted by representatives of the privileged class. Hence, to nobody’s surprise many of our laws are stacked unjustly in their favor either in content, in application or both.

A man/woman cannot be obliged to obey an immoral law even if he/she must still accept the consequences of his/her action. Thus many suffered imprisonment, torture and death in defying immoral Martial Law while Ms. Gina Lopez was simply rejected as Secretary for sidestepping laws she was convinced violated people’s rights to sustainable development.

(It would really be quite ironic if Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano is denied confirmation for implementing our agrarian reform law in favor of farmers for whom the law was designed.)

According to the World Justice Project, the Rule of Law’s full complement of essential features are the following four universal principles:

1- “The government and its officials and agents as well as individuals and private entities are accountable under the law.”

2- “The laws are clear, publicized, stable, and just; are applied evenly; and protect fundamental rights, including security of persons and property and certain core human rights.”

3- “The process by which the laws are enacted, administered and enforced is accessible, fair and efficient.”

4- “Justice is delivered timely by competent, ethical, and independent representatives and neutrals that are of sufficient number, have adequate resources, and reflect the make-up of the communities they serve.”

In the Philippines, how many entities escape accountability under the law? How many laws are unjust? How many are enacted and enforced in a fair and efficient manner? Finally, how timely, ethical and independent is the delivery of justice?

As you can see, the rule of law in the Philippines is a work in progress. A lot still needs to be done to attain its full complement of four universal principles.