Editorial: Maintaining the Brigada

REPORTS on the Brigada Eskwela, that annual cleanup of public schools by teachers, parents, and volunteers, tend to revive our faith in Filipino communities’ civic spirit. This week’s launch of the National Schools’ Maintenance Week, which Cebu City hosted, was no different.

The sight of communities coming together to fix classrooms and get these ready for a new school year reminds us of how we can overcome difficulties together, for as long as we agree that some challenges deserve our combined attention. Yet while the effort is commendable, the Brigada Eskwela also brings to mind the long list of things we need to do to get our public schools ready, not just for the school year, but to become places more conducive for learning 21st century skills.

Already, some private schools have chosen to waive printed textbooks and instead asked their students to come to school equipped with tablets. These devices free them from the weight of overstuffed schoolbags and, more importantly, expose them to a vast world of information not easily available to their less connected contemporaries in public schools.

How are the Department of Education (DepEd) and the communities that host public schools addressing this gap? To be fair, DepEd’s vision for the Brigada Eskwela doesn’t end with a week’s worth of carpentry and cleaning or a fresh coat of paint on classroom walls. In its implementing guidelines, the agency also told school heads to make sure that the Brigada Eskwela will lead to “school maintenance activities throughout the school year.” Also part of the goal is to foster community-led efforts to reduce dropouts and improve student performance.

DepEd rarely gets credit for persuading the executive and legislative departments to give it the largest share of the national budget, and yet it has done that for several years now. In 2010, government allocated P240.6 billion or about 15.6 percent of the national budget for education, the largest among all the executive departments. This year, the allocation is P544.1 billion or about 16 percent of the total budget, and again the largest among the departments.

The budget for building or fixing classrooms has risen from P5.9 billion in 2010 to some P118.8 billion this year.

Beyond this week’s efforts, communities can help keep an eye on how well this budget is spent in making public schools “ecologically conscious, resilient, clean, and conducive to learning.” We can also ask our local school boards about their plans for the school year ahead, or find out how Special Education Funds have been invested.

The Brigada Eskwela is a good way for communities to interact with public schools. Such interactions, however, need to go beyond this week.