Nalzaro: Anomaly in BFP 7 hiring?

A GROUP of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP 7) applicants have complained about alleged irregularities in the bureau.

In their letter complaint to this writer, the applicants claimed some 130 recruits were victimized by this anomaly. They said the recruits were disqualified for failing the minimum height requirement. But they were told to ask for waivers from the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) and told to look for a certain BFP personnel with the rank of Senior Fire Officer (SFO3) who is a known fixer and has strong connections in the bureau. The said officer could facilitate their waivers from the NCMF.

When the applicants met with the fire officer, the latter allegedly demanded P30,000 per applicant to be given allegedly to an official of NCMF who will issue the waiver. Indeed, they were issued waivers. But when they submitted it to the BFP, they were told that the waivers were faked.

They went back to the fire officer to get their money back but the officer could no longer be located. They were told that the officer had retired from the service. The amount involved was estimated to reach P3 million. Kinsa man kaha gyud ang nakasapi ato? Ang fire officer o taga NCMF?

Meanwhile, the recruitment process continued. A total of 244 who made it to the qualifying examination. They would next undergo neuro and medical examinations supposedly to be conducted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for a payment of P1,800 per applicant.

But BFP 7 officials insisted that the examinations would be administered by a Manila-based diagnostic firm for P4,500 per applicant. According to a source the diagnostic firm has been banned by the Ombudsman because of its high rates. According to a source, some ranking BFP officials would get a rebate from the recruits’ payments.

Allegations like this are not new and have been heard in agencies like the BFP, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). Some were hired based on their qualifications but most were hired because of their “padrinos” and under-the-table deals.

Even in other agencies like the Department of Education (DepEd) this kind of anomaly happens. Applicants will not be given an item even if they top the ranking if they will not pay up. Applicants hired because they paid will also not squeal.

I hope the Ombudsman and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the mother agency of the BFP, will conduct a motu proprio investigation on these complaints to ferret out the truth.

Dili na ta moawhag anang taga-BFP 7 nga moimbestigar ani kay ang ilang tag-as nga opisyal diha gipasanginlan nga apil sa binuang. Mao diay na nga dili dayon mapawong ang sunog kay dili diay kuwalipikado nang ubang mga bombero kay potot.

Pero unsa may koneksiyon sa pagpawong sa kayo ug sa gitas-on sa bombero?