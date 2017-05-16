Tell it to SunStar: Brainwashed by the church

WHY is the Philippines left behind by developed countries? Poor education, corrupt government officials?

Most Filipinos are extremely friendly and tolerate living in a broken, dysfunctional impoverished country because they have been brainwashed since birth for generations, that “God will provide.” Have faith, do as the church says and everything will be fine.

“Mommy and Daddy” will fix your problems, maybe not this lifetime, but just be patient. Go through life with your eyes closed to reality, live day to day, hand-to-mouth, make more babies, forget about planning anything.

This mentality is common with most people who live in poor countries. Karl Marx’s famous quote is that “religion is the opiate of the masses.”

The church tried to block the Reproductive Health bill for years. They oppose what majority of people want.

Tragically, every minute, every day, pathetic, beautiful babies are born that will never have any hope for any decent kind of life. This is criminal.

Sadly, the poorest people have ridiculously huge families. They justify being baby factories because the church encourages large families and having lots of kids can provide free labor and a nice retirement plan with 8 or 10 kids that hopefully make them fat pensioners someday.

In functional societies, people plan and save in advance for their retirements and would be embarrassed to be helped by their children.

In functional societies when the old people die, they pass on a nice inheritance to their children. But here, most people are very poor planners. They have no savings for emergencies, no back-up plan for anything.

Sadly, the third world mentality is alive and well here.

President Duterte is enlightened to the problems the church has caused in this country and is pushing for smaller families and reducing the rampant corruption. It’s an uphill struggle but he’s a small light in the tunnel of darkness.

May the Force be with the Philippines and it’s great culture. Find God in your heart, not the corrupt church.--Al Karlyn

Bad flyover repair

Didn’t the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 repair recently the flyover in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City? I remember the repair work because it caused inconvenience to motorists including me.

But you know what? A part of the newly asphalted flyover is now in need of repair. After only a few weeks since it was re-asphalted.

There is now a big pothole near the middle of the flyover. Every time it rains it gets bigger. How was the asphalting work done? I think Mayor Eduardo Gullas should look into this.--Derio Cabalquinto of Lagtang, Talisay City