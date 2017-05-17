Briones: Enough already

IT started with that priest with the penchant for running to attract attention to his cause.

His latest peeve is the Cebu City Government’s implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which will affect more than 2,000 trees.

If the City pushes through with plan to remove them, he warned that “(more than) 2,000 souls of trees will wait” for Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the afterlife.

Yeah. Whatever.

Anyway, because he is who he is, he has managed to convince some gullible faithful that the plight of these trees is more important than public convenience, more important than trying to solve the metro’s worsening traffic problem, and more important than the uncertain future other stakeholders like jeepney drivers face once the BRT system is in place.

And so, the Philippine Earth Justice Center has threatened to press charges against the City if the latter doesn’t preserve the trees.

Sanlakas and the Kilusan Para sa Pambansang Demokrasya have joined the bandwagon.

According to SunStar Cebu’s Rona Joyce Fernandez, the two groups asked the City “not to overlook the trees and the marginalized.” In that order.

I guess the trees have now taken precedence over the condition of people living on the fringes of society.

As a result, the City is forced to address the concerns of these tree-lovers instead of focusing on making sure everything is okay so that the BRT can finally get off the drawing board.

For the last time, the City will not—I repeat—will not forsake the trees along the BRT route.

Nida Cabrera, the City’s environmental consultant, had already bared what’s in store for these trees.

Albeit, close to 200 gmelina, mahogany and ipil-ipil will have to be cut because of their size and age, but that’s out of 2,182 trees and shrubs.

The City has also established the Adopt-A-Tree program for at least 30 fruit-bearing trees.

As for the rest, the City will replant them on sidewalks and center islands in the South Road Properties. Some will spend the rest of their lives absorbing the odor emitted by the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill. Others, like the flowering trees, will find a new home on the sidewalks of the newly widened roads once the project is completed, while 10 mango trees will be transferred to Gen. Maxilom Ave.

Lastly, the City announced that it would replace the old trees with 350,000 new ones.

“One of the City’s commitments is to increase public awareness and action on the preservation and protection of the trees. After all, the BRT is not just a mass transport project, but an environmental project as well,” Cabrera said.

So there.