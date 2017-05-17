Espinoza: Corrupt government officials drooling?

IT’S a huge relief to know that, after years of neglect by the national government, elected officials under the Duterte administration have given attention to the traffic problem not only in the metropolis but also in its neighboring cities and towns.

In developed countries, government provides the solution even before the problem arises. Meaning, they plan way ahead and possible problems are anticipated.

In Australia, particularly Melbourne in the State of Victoria, road widening and construction of overpasses are neverending even when their expressways are already wide (the width of our highway here is as wide as the rural roads in Australia).

Here, national and local leaders only come up with solutions when the problem is almost in a state of cataclysm. Widening of the roads in cities and towns should have been done years ago when the price of land was cheap and road works fast.

Now, road-right-of-way acquisition to widen local and national roads is hindered by the high cost of the lots. Some land owners also would not cooperate but instead take advantage of the situation when eventually they would also have benefited from the project.

Cebu is fortunate that President Duterte appointed Cebuano-businessman Michael Lloyd Dino as his presidential assistant for the Visayas. Dino is concerned with the traffic problem not only in Cebu City but also in its neighboring cities and towns.

Through the efforts of Secretary Dino, plans are afoot to open a highway on the mountain ridges from Danao City to Carcar City. Because of this, some politicians are jealous and are suspecting that Dino would seek an elective post in Cebu City in 2019.

This new highway that will be constructed under the supervision of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will complement the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project that will pass Cebu’s eastern coastlines from Naga City to Compostela, as proposed by a foreign investor.

The LRT project is under the Department of Transportation (DOTr). But this early, the DPWH already warned the DOTr to coordinate with them. Well, the intention may be clean but when huge money is involved good intentions are sometimes blurred by suspicions of graft and corruption.

With billions of pesos worth of projects under the Duterte presidency, corrupt government officials must be drooling. But under PDu30 they should keep their hands off the cookie jar. Otherwise, they would meet their creator sooner than expected.