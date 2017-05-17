Malilong: Dismantling the impeachment factories

KILLER or coroner? No, I don’t agree that Congress, particularly its committee on justice, killed the impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo party list Rep. Gary Alejano against President Duterte. What they simply did was to formally declare it dead on arrival.

As in all politically-related processes, numbers matter more than merit in an impeachment. At the time that he filed his complaint, Alejano knew that all but a few congressmen belonged to the super majority coalition of Duterte party mates, supporters and allies and that those who did not were not inclined to rock the boat by supporting a move that was doomed from the very beginning.

Alejano should therefore act neither surprised nor aggrieved. He knew what and who he was up against. He should not even complain that his colleagues were lawyers who were good at twisting the law because in fact, they were not supposed to give any reason why they found his complaint insufficient in substance. And yet they still humored him by explaining that the allegations in his complaint were not of his own personal knowledge and therefore constituted hearsay.

Which, by the way, is not in the current House rules on impeachment as the justice committee’s leaders themselves admit. Committee chairman Rey Umali said that they will amend the rules to ensure that an impeachment complaint is based on the personal knowledge of the person filing it in order to discourage frivolous suits.

But while it is desirable to shield impeachable officials from this form of harassment and not detract them from discharging their constitutionally-mandated functions, it is not correct to impose such stringent measures as to render this only mode of removing such officials practically impossible.

Some of those who have personal knowledge of the commission of an impeachable offense but are scared of filing the complaint themselves should be given their voices through a representative or nominal complainant. The attachment of their sworn statements in the complaint should be enough. Anyway, the officials are already protected by the one-impeachment-complaint-per-year rule.

Back to Alejano’s dismissed complaint, it’s on to the International Criminal Court, according to his party mate and fellow former soldier, Sen. Antonio Trillanes. Maybe, this was the underlying purpose of the obviously quixotic adventure of trying to remove a very popular president: to establish that the regular processes in the country of securing justice for the alleged salvage victims are not available, justifying the ICC’s assumption of jurisdiction.

It’s a long shot but, as Duterte himself said, bring it on!.