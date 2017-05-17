Seares: ‘Twisting’ the law on impeachment

“Yes, I’m not a lawyer who’s very good at twisting the law. I am a former soldier. All I know is how to defend the people.”

-- Gary Alejano, a House party-list congressman

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, a former soldier, a news report said, publicly cried over the dismissal of his impeachment complaint against President Duterte.

Not quite accurate about Alejano’s crying. He “fought back tears,” he didn’t actually cry. In near tears maybe, or almost cried, no tear fell.

Marine officers don’t cry, do they? Surely, not over the outcome of his complaint, which everyone except the overly optimistic or delusional must know was doomed even before the process could begin.

‘Railroading the killing’

Alejano must know that PDP-Laban and its allies control the House of Representatives and the majority could kill the complaint at any stage for whatever reason or for no reason at all.

They “railroaded the killing,” Alejano was quoted as saying. What an image: a train running over the impeachment complaint.

Did they do that? Duterte allies in the House followed procedure, or went through its motion. They looked into form. Check. Then, the substance. Cross. And then voted it down.

Which still gave a chance for the alleged executioners to preen and display their lawyer skills. But no to give Alejano a chance to speak out and maybe bask briefly in whatever glory the complaint filing brought.

Hearsay, perjury

Alejano, an administration stalwart said, swore he had personal knowledge of the killings when in fact he only heard or read about them. Hearsay and perjury, the lawyer-politico warned.

If Alejano were also a lawyer or had been given legal advice, he could’ve retorted he had no personal knowledge of the killings, he wasn’t at any of the executions, but the incidents were documented by media and independent groups. Besides, the time for presenting evidence is later.

Did the ruling party’s defenders twist the law? They interpreted the law, which lawyers do to support the client’s cause. Duterte’s allies did what they could do under the rules, with the latitude of those who run the show.

Error, abuse

Alejano may have erred in:

[] Believing his complaint would go anywhere else than where it went: archives or dustbin, which may not tell something about his intent -- peddling propaganda against Duterte or advertising himself and advancing his political career; and

[] Thinking his military experience would be enough to repel verbal assault in a legislative forum.

The ruling party may have abused its edge in:

[] Not allowing Alejano, or, even better a legally trained surrogate, to speak and argue on the complaint; and

[] Running roughshod over Alejano’s failure to grasp nuances in the impeachment procedure.

Would it have helped if Alejano just broke down and really cried?