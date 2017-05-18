Editorial: BRT and LRT

CEBUANOS have a phrase for it: “pataasay sa ihi.” This can be used to describe the debate on which is better for Cebu, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) or a Light Rail Transit (LRT). A BRT is a bus-based transport system with roadways dedicated to it. The LRT is a type of rapid transit that uses electric-powered trains.

Just from that description, one already knows which of the two is expensive, giving credence to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s preference for the BRT, the cheaper option. He said the LRT is too expensive and the people cannot afford it. Which of the two is more efficient as transport system, though, is another matter.

But we need not follow that direction. Government policy makers should not shut out one in favor of another. Even as the BRT system in Cebu City is being set up, for example, LRT project offers should be welcomed. And there should be unanimity in this as an LRT project involves more local government units (LGUs).

In this sense, it is good that while Osmeña favors the BRT, he promised not to block the construction of an LRT system that would necessarily pass his turf—as long as the city government won’t spend anything for it. That should allow a private engineering firm to conduct a soil study in some areas in Cebu City as part of the plan for a Cebu Light Rail Transit Project.

The private engineering firm, Cedco is conducting a feasibility study for what it refers to as Line 1 of the project. Involved in the study are N. Bacalso Ave. and M.J. Cuenco Ave. Line 1 would be from Talisay City to Consolacion town, which would have to pass Cebu City and Mandaue City. If any of the LGUs where the LRT route would pass rejects the plan, then the project would not be realized.

The worsening traffic situation especially in Metro Cebu means that we have gone past the stage of being selective on the matter. Experts in transportation systems have long noted the need for a growing metropolis like Cebu to have an LRT or its variation. The reverse is also true. We should welcome as many BRT systems that can be set up in Metro Cebu as possible.