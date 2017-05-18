Libre: Bad bid

AUTHORITIES: Bohol now cleared of Abu Sayyaf bandits.

Terror rests.

•••

Groups willing to adopt trees affected by Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

I’m rooting for them.

•••

DepEd to conduct drug tests in public schools.

This is one of those rare tests that both teachers and students must take.

•••

Firm donates food processing tools.

Anyone willing to donate the food ingredients?

•••

Distribution of chairs, tables, tents postponed.

Don’t sit on this matter for too long please.

•••

Cebu City Council eyes home for mentally-ill.

This is not a stupid move.

•••

Duterte impeachment bid fails to get House panel nod.

Impeachment bid bad.

•••

Philippines eyes buying defense equipment from China’s arms manufacturer.

To be used in case China continues to intrude into Philippine territory.

•••

President Duterte still won’t talk about sea row with China’s Xi.

Not until the defense equipment from China are delivered.

•••

Palace welcomes new Senate probe on “pork” scam.

Who’ll be grilled?