Wenceslao: CA’s preference

I DIDN’T actually follow the movement of the impeachment case against President Rodrigo Duterte in the House of Representatives like when I switched TV channels in the second half of yesterday’s coverage of the second game of the west conference finals of the National Basketball Association (NBA) between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. The outcome was too predictable.

So I won’t write about that. Rather, I would tackle an activity whose outcome is also turning to be predictable: the confirmation hearings by the Commission on Appointment (CA) for Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Dapartment Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael Mariano.

The CA bypassed Taguiwalo and Mariano last March and scheduled their appointment hearings yesterday, together with another bypassed Cabinet member, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Paulyn Ubial. But the CA postponed the hearing for Taguiwalo and suspended deliberations on Ubial’s appointment. That show’s how much importance the CA attached to their confirmation.

Instead, the CA tackled first the case of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, whose appointment as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was signed by the President only last week. The speed with which he was confirmed may be a result of him being one of their own. As they say, birds of the same feather are, well, birds. So in the CA, the rule is not first come, first served.

What is the lawmakers’ beef against Taguiwalo? In this age of “happy days are here again” for politicians, Taguiwalo, like former Environment secretary Gina Lopez and to a certain extent Mariano, stick out like sore thumbs. Consider what happened during the budget hearing in September last year for the then proposed P129.8-billion DSWD budget.

Taguiwalo was grilled on DSWD memorandum circular 9 that she issued and which stopped the practice of giving preference to the endorsed beneficiaries of lawmakers in the granting of social welfare benefits. Among those who criticized Taguiwalo’s circular was Majority Floor Leader Rudy Fariñas, the same Fariñas who swaggered when the impeachment complaint against the President was tackled.

Fariñas’s admonition to Taguiwalo, as quoted by inquirer.net in its report on the budget hearing, is interesting: “Kaya po, Ma’am, ako ang best friend niyo rito… Ako ang majority floor leader will calendar it on the floor… in the same manner na pag dating sa CA ako rin ang best friend mo, Ma’am.”

I doubt if the CA, which is dominated by the President’s allies, would want independent-minded heads of government agencies. On this, Cayetano’s speedy confirmation can be an example. Expect then for the CA to also sppedily confirm former Armed Forces chief Roy Cimatu as Environment secretary and soon-to-be-former-Armed-Forces-chief Eduardo Año as Interior and Local government secretary.

Okay, I am still clinging to the hope Taguiwalo and Mariano will eventually be confirmed. Who knows the President will secretly push for it to humor the Left?