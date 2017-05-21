Echaves: Good job!

NEWS. You can’t stand them, but you need them.

And since good news often don’t sell, the newsfeeds we get are often bad news. Trump continuing his self-inflicted wounds. Duterte playing footsie with China. So what other bad news is new?

Once in a while, though, we get a slew of good news.

For one, the University of San Carlos (USC) College of Law marginalized the UP and Ateneo de Manila University, and deprived them of their usual topnotch places. Reason to say, “Ep, ep. Tabi kono; Bisdak na sad beh!”

It’s good USC does not reward topnotchers with money or car! Rather, they can pay forward through a gift of education for interested students. How creative!

The Anti-Distracted Driving Law, Republic Act (RA) 10913, is finally here. So, we can remind taxi drivers to pull aside, if the call is really that urgent.

Often, though, I hear the driver just telling his wife to wait and meanwhile go to their “suki” to get one kilo of rice for dinner.

If his voice mellows, and he speaks just above a whisper for the caller to to wait for him, you can correctly guess he’s talking to his “ikaduhang bathala.”

Whatever you hear is unnerving, per se. Worse, when he’s driving and you feel your life teetering on a thin line to thy kingdom come. So, thank you for RA 10913.

Then RA 10666 is here, too… the Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015. About time! Children must wear protective gear, be accompanied by an adult, and not sit in front of the rider.

Only older children… those whose feet can reach the foot peg or can fully wrap their arms around the rider’s waist… can ride motorcycles.

This puts my maternal fears to quiet down. Too often I had to worry and pray silently when I saw beside me a motorcycle with small children, anywhere between one year old and seven years old, sandwiched between the driver and a second adult. Both had protective gears but not the innocent ones.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña fears this law will cause more young dropouts. Schools will just have to be creative to address this concern.

Then there’s the Philstar Global calling to task the Philippine News Agency (PNA) for its fake news last May 15. PNA had posted that at the UN Human Rights Council, 95 of the 109 countries were convinced there were NO extra-judicial killings in the Philippines.

The exact opposite was the truth. Yet, it took PNA five days to replace the fake news with the truth, and not even an “erratum” was posted.

A plan in Congress is that starting July 24, when Congress opens its second regular session, tardy members will be locked out of the session hall, when the roll is called at 4 p.m.

Other members have even suggested that sessions start at 10 a.m. Why not?

After all, the rest of the employed Filipinos report at 8 or 9 a.m. every day, why not the congressmen? Since their job is to legislate for the good of the people, and they know how painfully slow the journey is from bill to law, sessions should start in the morning.

That way, all these honorable men and women can do more work and deserve the taxes we pay.