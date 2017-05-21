Editorial: ‘Small is beautiful’

TWO opportunities may offer relief to those made apprehensive by the crowded job market in Cebu.

Last May 17, SunStar Cebu’s Katlene O. Cacho reported that being a “center of migration,” Cebu records an “artificial rise of unemployment” after graduation. These new graduates or professionals may come from other places in the Visayas and Mindanao, said Fidel Magno, head of the Cebu Government’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP).

Local competition is tight even though vacancies with employers in Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities shot up by 22 percent during the first four months of 2017, reported SunStar Cebu.

According to Mynimo.com, local demand was highest for workers in call centers and the business process outsourcing sector; companies dealing with IT and computers; sales, marketing and retail; accounting and finance; and engineering and architecture.

Overseas, the demand is highest for skilled and technical workers; health, medical, and science-related jobs; food sector; sales, marketing, and retail; and engineering and architecture.

The overseas demand for blue-collar workers is promising, especially since senior high school graduates can opt for vocational-technical courses and work instead of proceeding to a four-year college degree.

The Technical and Economic Skills Development Authority (Tesda) offers free on-site and online trainings, including certifications and assistance with employment.

Magno also encouraged women to train as heavy equipment operators, forklift operators, carpenters, electricians, and other jobs traditionally associated with men, reported SunStar Cebu on May 20.

Yet, for Filipinos seeking overseas work, it is crucial to be prepared technically, physically and psychologically. Forty-seven percent of the job vacancies are in Saudi Arabia, followed by Maldives, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The government must go beyond encouraging Filipinos to work overseas; they must also ensure their welfare. According to a Philippine Statistics Authority survey, one in every two Filipinas work overseas as a domestic worker or cleaner.

The service sector records the highest risks for “modern slavery,” with overseas Filipino workers, especially women, forced into labor, having limited rights, at risk of sexual and physical abuse, and prevented by their employer to hold their passport.

Thus, the thrust to encourage entrepreneurship is crucial for balancing the need for survival and the safeguarding of welfare.

The upcoming Entrepreneurship Conference and Expo is a private sector-initiated effort counterparting the government’s “thrust to plug all entrepreneurs into the formal financial system,” reported SunStar Cebu’s Cacho on May 20.

From June 20 to 22, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will hold the event as part of Cebu Business Month. Conference chairperson Kate Dychanco-Anzani said that micro and small businesses will be linked to private financial institutions and state-run financial organizations.

Micro credit and trainings on business management are needed by entrepreneurs not just to develop their businesses but to also avoid traps, such as borrowing from informal sources that charge usurious rates.

The Duterte administration is implementing a micro lending program, “Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3),” to offer an alternative to loan sharks.

Lessons from the 2005-2007 Philippines Microfinance Development Project (PMDP) highlighted the need to give access to small loans for more than 2/3 of poor families without access to this. Women in poor households are especially vulnerable and need financial literacy, consumer protection, microsavings, and microinsurance.

All stakeholders must share in ongoing efforts to promote viable alternatives to generate employment, provide livelihood, and protect Filipinos’ welfare. Lessons from modern slavery conditions and repercussions endured by overseas workers must make all sectors return again to the economic principle of E. F. Schumacher that “small is beautiful.”