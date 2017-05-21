Wenceslao: Joma

JOSE Ma. Sison is among the Filipino personalities I idolized for the longest time. Aside from his works that exhibited his deep grasp of Maoism, Joma also influenced my writing style in my younger years—especially when I first laid my hand on his book, Philippine Society and Revolution (PSR). It got to the point my favored nom de guerre when I was in college was “Boy Ma. Guerrero,” after his “Amado Guerrero.”

His works were a merging of form and substance. The simplicity of his style gave clarity to the depth of his message. It is not easy to apply Marxism-Leninism-Maoism to the Philippine setting, more so articulate it well. And he was no armchair Marxist because he practiced what he preached and, for a time, was at the forefront of the revolt.

I was still a kid when the Communist Party of the Philippines was founded on Dec. 26, 1968. My knowledge of that event is therefore based only on historical materials and unverified stories handed down by old cadres to the younger ones. But it is safe to assume Joma was not the sole ideologue among the party’s founding members. Some did say that the post of founding chairman was hotly contested but he prevailed in the end. That position allowed him to have his thinking dominate the party in its early years.

I am writing about Joma because President Rodrigo Duterte bared in a recent speech that he is sick with a rare bone marrow disease that is why he wants him to go back to the Philippines. Joma denied the President’s claim but admitted he recently underwent a three-week diagnostics and medical treatment. He was hospitalized in January and missed the closing ceremony of the third round of the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) in January.

Joma won’t disclose his health problem. Still, it is a reminder that the face of the CPP and the revolution in the country is already in his waning years. The man is already 78 years old, which is also the age of another iconic revolutionary produced by the ‘60s, Nur Misuari of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). As Marxists would say, the dialectic of the new getting old and the old being replaced by the new continues.

Joma is no doubt still a revered figure of the revolution and his opinions are still being listened to, but CPP decision-making has long been delegated to the younger leading cadres that compose the party’s Central Committee. I think such is the situation, too, of the other representatives of the NDFP in the peace talks. The powerhouse cast is made up mostly of old cadres, many of whom have been arrested at one time or another.

When Joma and the CPP founding members laid down the strategy and tactics of the revolution they were set to wage, they noted that it would be a protracted people’s war. By using the word “protracted,” they served notice that they were willing to fight a war whose victory they may not see in their lifetime.

If the current peace talks fail, the CPP would be in an interesting phase with the fading of the “old guards.” Its survival will depend on how honestly its cadres adhere to the “protracted” aspect of the people’s war.