Nalzaro: Jomara out, Pamocor in?

DON’T be surprised if next month the disposal of garbage in Cebu City will be handled by Pasajero Motors Corp. (Pamocor), a company owned by Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklin Ong, who is a political ally and a major campaign fund contributor of the “former political has-been.” This, following the decision of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to disqualify Jomara Konstruckt for its failure to submit a new tax clearance during the May 16 bidding.

Jomara has been handling the disposal of the city’s garbage from a transfer station in Inayawan to the Consolacion sanitary landfill since last year. Its contract is still until the end of the month. The May 16 bidding was for garbage disposal for the month of June for P40 million.

The BAC headed by Ronald Malacora declared Jomara ineligible to participate in the bidding just because of that “minor” discrepancy. But Jomara, through general manager Chesna May Bariquit Mohammad, filed a motion for reconsideration explaining that the official receipt was renewed during the bidding but the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) caused the delay in the issuance of the tax clearance.

Here’s part of Jomara’s appeal to the BAC:

“We understand that the reason why our request for reconsideration was denied by your office was because of your strict policy that proper bidding documents should be submitted during the conduct of the bidding in the morning of May 16, 2017 for the Corporation to be considered as eligible to participate therein, and in the case of Jomara Konstruckt Corporation since it had not submitted a renewed tax clearance on the said scheduled bidding on May 16 but instead an expired tax clearance, your office declared said Corporation as ineligible to participate in the bidding.’

“However, it is significant to state that during the conduct of the bidding last May 16, and after it was learned by your office that the company had an expired tax clearance, your office was notified by the representative of the company that it had already paid for the renewal of the tax clearance for bidding purposes and that the same had already been issued by the BIR and to be received by the company on or before May 19.”

I don’t have any expertise on bidding procedures but I can only surmise that Jomara’s disqualification has something to do with Pamocor’s coming into the picture. Pamocor offered the second lowest bid of P1,333 per ton while Jomara offered P1,300 per ton, a difference of P33.

According to sources, some close allies of the “former political has-been” are convincing Jomara not to appeal its disqualification. Pamocor dealt with the City Government during the “former political has-been’s” previous terms. Remember the defective Hino dump trucks and multicabs for rent and the barrels of butane products for road asphalting?

Unsa man ni, “payback time”?