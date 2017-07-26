Briones: Doing what is right

A LONG, long time ago, Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, in the Tao Te Ching, came up with the proverb, “a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”

He probably got tired of listening to people yack and yack about traveling to such and such places but actually not going anywhere.

The fact that the saying remains true to this day only means that many people agree with Lao.

The older contemporary of Confucius immediately came to mind when I heard about Advocates of Living Values Education (Alive) and what its members are trying to do to address climate change.

The group, in collaboration with Brahma Kumaris Philippines Spiritual Foundation, The Inner Space, Prosel Pharma, Rotary Clubs Gloria Maris and Mactan and Zonta Club Cebu-1, will hold a forum tonight titled “Creating a Climate of Change” at the Casino Español.

They’re well aware of the enormity of the problem but they also know that they need to do something about it. And they believe the solution starts within.

Their guest speaker is Golo Joachim Pilz, an “international speaker on sustainability, solar energy and climate change, a lecturer at the United Nations Climate Change conferences since 2009, and director at the Solar Research Institute, World Renewal Spiritual Trust in Shantivan campus, Rajasthan, India.”

The group’s objective is not only to raise awareness of the need to create a climate for change but also to show how to achieve this through a “clean-up of the internal climate.”

The Philippines is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Or so they say.

Adverse weather conditions have already wreaked havoc on the country’s agricultural sector. In Cebu alone, drought and flooding have become common occurrences. That, we know for a fact.

The group hopes the public will realize that to address the problem, people must change their mindset. They must not expect the government to come up with a solution by itself. After all, the decision to throw a piece of plastic in the sewer or on the sidewalk is an individual’s alone.

Plus, we all know the government has its hands full fighting an “unrelenting” war against illegal drugs or dealing with members of the Maute group in Lanao del Sur or trying to put an end to the decades-old conflict with communist rebels. Mind you, these are just the issues that see the light of day.

Anyway, we don’t want to become a nanny state.

It’s a good thing Alive is composed mostly of educators. They can, to use the word of Dr. Ester Velasquez, start creating a climate for change by “influencing” their students to do what is right for the environment.