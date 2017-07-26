Editorial: Missing girl’s quest for justice

A COMPLAINT was finally filed with the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office yesterday against the previously unnamed lawyer-broadcaster, Juril Patiño, who was accused by a 13-year-old girl of raping her inside his car along Zamora St. in Barangay Parian last July 4. The complaint, though, was filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and not by the Parian police.

The quest for justice by the girl and her family is finally moving forward even as Patiño will now be given a chance to prove his innocence. But for a while, many thought that the same quest had already been nipped in the bud when elements of the Parian Police Station, where the incident was blottered, failed to file a complaint, claiming that the girl and her family no longer followed it up with them.

It was a frustrating development, especially for those who monitored the case in social media and for those who noted the girl and her family’s vulnerability considering their economic status. Indeed, if the girl’s accusation is true, it is precisely because her family is poor that she became open to possible abuse. She met Patiño while looking for money for a school project.

Worse, the girl is now missing. She was last seen on July 21 in a public hospital where she was brought by her parents and NBI agents for a psychological consultation. It would not be good to do the blame game now on this development but the girl must be found if the pursuit of justice would be made to move forward swiftly. Add to that the concern for her well-being.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who in a road rage incident involving a rich young man took the cudgels for the not-so-rich victim, has vowed to help in the search for the girl after her parents talked with him. Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Joel Doria has also expressed interest in looking for the girl. Those moves are most welcome because it would be tragic if something bad happens to her.

The concern for the girl’s safety does not mean we already condemn Patiño as guilty. He is still considered innocent until proven otherwise. But there is a need to balance that with efforts that would ensure that the quest for justice by the girl and her family would not be stymied by something other than the full unfurling of the judicial proceedings.