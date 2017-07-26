Espinoza: LRT to start next year

THE second State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Duterte received varied reactions.

Many were appalled that he merely repeated issues that he already lengthily talked about in his first Sona. Others expected him to read his “A” report card on the past 12 months to us and talk about where this country is headed in relation to his international and economic policies. But there were those who cheered loudly every time he spoke vulgar and took swipes at Uncle Sam for its past sins on the Filipino people.

When the country’s police force failed to end within three to six months the illegal drugs trade, President Duterte issued a hardhearted warning to illegal drug dealers that they would either go to jail or end up in hell if they don’t stop.

I would like to believe, though, that sane citizens in this country support the President’s fight against illegal drugs. This even with the claims of extra-judicial killings by the families of victims and international human rights groups.

On infrastructure, Duterte promised to build more roads and bridges. He even mentioned the traffic problem in Metro Cebu and that he ordered the local government units and the cops to clear the streets of illegally parked vehicles, which are among the causes of congested roads.

•••

About nine years ago, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña proposed the setting up of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as a solution to the city’s growing traffic problem. The BRT project sat because of problem in road-right-of-way acquisition.

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino recently proposed the setting up of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system that will connect Carcar City to Danao City traversing the cities of Talisay, Cebu and Mandaue. He said this could better serve the commuters.

When Talisay City Mayor Eddie Gullas was still the representative of the first congressional district, he proposed the LRT from Talisay City to Mandaue City. This did not take off because former Cebu City mayor Mike Rama opposed it.

In a text message to me, Secretary Dino said the LRT project implementation will start in the second quarter of next year. The project cost is estimated at US $3 billion but the national government or the LGUs won’t spend for it, Dino added.

This LRT project will be under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) program of the administration. I wish Mayor Tomas won’t block this LRT project as reprisal on Dino.