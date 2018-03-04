Tell it to SunStar: Conversion of China

IT is not a coincidence that the statue of Our Lady Mediatrix of Grace is in a church in Nanjing, China, scene of massacres of hundreds of thousands during World War II. The Chinese government requested a Filipino-Chinese banker, George Ty of Metrobank, to build a Catholic shrine there. Upon his architect’s suggestion, Ty chose the statue of Our Lady of Mediatrix to be enshrined in the church.

The Blessed Virgin thus has a foothold in China, preview to its conversion, if we pray hard enough for it. Some say we should ask Pope Francis to consecrate China to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, just as Saint John Paul II did for Russia.

But Mediatrix devotees say we should not wait. Let the groundswell start from the grassroots, from every nook of the archipelago, from bottom up. The tens of thousands of Mediatrix devotees, from Lipa to Manila to Davao to California, and elsewhere, should pray for the conversion of China right now.--Bernie V. Lopez, eastwindreplyctr@gmail.com

No power to poor people, 2

(Continued from yesterday)

Also the so called irregular representatives of the party-list system shall find their party or found one of their own.

“It will take time to build strong political parties.”

Certainly we cannot wait for the existing elite clubs of old boys to shape up into principled political parties. They were unable to do it in the past and are unwilling to cast a positive program, a mission and vision statement at present. All they use in the election campaign is money. Filipinos are maturing a great deal, a middle class is expanding; money will no more wash. New movements arise and will submit their programs to Comelec for accreditation as a party. The younger generation is the only hope for the adoption of a viable federal system of government.--Erich Wannemacher