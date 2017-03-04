CCC fails to defend crown, vows to return stronger

THE Cebu Country Club (CCC) faltered on its bid to win back-to-back titles in the Founders Division of the 70th Philippine Airlines (Pal) Interclub regular men’s tournament after scoring a low 111 in the final round at the Rancho Palos Verdes Country Club.

The 10-time champion finished the four-day event with 465 points, good for fifth place.

Harvey Sytiongsa top-scored for CCC in the final round with 34, adding to his 28 from the second round. Julius Pierre “Pio” Neri scored 26 points after a superb 39-point performance in the opening round. Ferdinand Chua shot 26 after scoring 23 in the first round, while Andre Borromeo carded 25 after scoring 27 on the second round.

CCC was trailing from the start of the tournament and was at seventh place after opening with 113 in the opening round. The team recovered mightily in the second day at the Apo Golf and Country Club with its best output of 122 to put them back within striking distance at second place and four points down.

CCC played a decent third round at the Apo Golf and Country Club with 119 but the rest of the teams also put up a strong stand, dropping the defending champions to third place, nine points away from the leader.

CCC had a valiant attempt for a comeback in the final round, but Orchard simply was better as it scored 117 in the final day to snatch the title comfortably with 480 points.

The other scorers for CCC in the four-day tournament were team captain Ramontito Garcia (29, 27), Bayani Garcia (36, 35), Jovi Neri (30), Marko Sarmiento (22), Marc Gonzalez (31) and Eric Deen (27).

CCC veteran Jovi Neri said that they simply did not play well, and added the team really felt the absence of club champion and former pro Mark Dy, who is on a personal trip abroad.

“I can also say that our rivals have also caught up and their teams have strengthened. They have new players who were good,” he said. “Another thing also, I am sure that we can still win and contend in the future, but compared to the past, we have to bring our best game in the future. Everything has to go well for all of the players. We can still do it. Hopefully Mark (Dy) will be with us next year.”

Neri has played in 14 straight years for the team.

Forest Hills Golf and Country Club snagged second place with 477 (117, 115, 113, 132), Valley Golf and Country Club nabbed third place with 468 (107, 118, 118, 125), while Riviera Golf was at fourth spot with 467 (116, 117, 122, 112).

Neri said this is not the first time CCC finished out of the top three and he’s hoping the team can come back stronger next year.

“Two years ago, I think we placed fifth. Hopefully this is a wake-up call for us. When we lost in 2005 we came back the next year, and when we lost in 2008 we bounced back again,” he said.

On the other hand, the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club (AVGCC) finished in sixth place in the Aviator Division after scoring 361 (93, 88, 99, 81). The Sherwood Hills Golf Club topped the division with 413 (106, 113, 101, 93).

Manila Southwoods reigned in the championship with 547 (136-136-155-120). Canlubang was second with 503 (125-133-131-114), followed by Del Monte 472 (111-127-111-123) and Luisita 467 (115-117-129-106).