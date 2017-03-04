Cebu finally accepts hosting of Milo Marathon National Final

CEBU will be the venue for the 41st Marathon National Finals, marking the city’s first time to host the culminating race on Dec. 3, which will start and end at Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Multi-awarded race organizer Ricky Ballesteros said that the national finals will be in Cebu, the second city in the Visayas region to host the event with the other one being Iloilo City last year.

The annual race highlights the 42-kilometer category, which will be joined by thousands of qualifiers from different regions, the 21K and shorter distances.

“We’re excited for this and we will prepare early for it,” said Ballesteros, who recently received an award from Nestle Philippines for being the best organizer in both the 2016 Milo Marathon and Milo Little Olympics.

“I would like to share the awards with all the people behind Milo Marathon-Cebu Leg and Milo Little Olympics Visayas and most especially all the Cebuanos,” Ballesteros posted on Facebook.

Ballesteros finally accepted the offer of the Nestle Philippines after declining for the past year due to concerns on traffic. His decision changed after the support pledged by the local government unit.

“Atty. Yap (Rafael) of Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CCTO) told me that there would be no problem with regards to traffic if the event will be in Cebu. The 42K course will be within Cebu City, we will extend the route to SRP and Talamban,” he said.

With Cebu known for its well-organized Milo Marathon, Ballesteros is confident that they will meet the expectations with full support given by Cebu City LGU, and also from the Cebuanos.