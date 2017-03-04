Gullas reinstates Rosete into UV Lancers’ lineup

WHEN everybody thought it was over, Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. made a surprise decision.

Last Friday night, the congressman of the first district of Cebu and team manager of University of the Visayas basketball teams, reconsidered an earlier decision to dismiss the embattled Justine Jake Rosete from the Baby Lancers’ line-up.

“Yes, I am reinstating Rosete into the line-up,” Gullas told SunStar Cebu.

He made no further statement, but Gullas said that he will release a statement in due time to explain why he rescinded his decision to banish Rosete from the school’s high school varsity line-up.

Rosete was placed in a bad light twice; the first was the “headlocking” incident on Benedict Andrei Chua of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles during the Cesafi regular season last year. Gullas suspended him in the entire elimination round.

Last January, Gullas decided he had had enough of the small forward when he was caught on video palming the injured chin of Andrew Velasco, also of the Magis Eagles, in Game 2 of the NBTC Cebu Division finals.

However, Gullas changed his mind and gave Rosete another chance. The teenager from Samal Island depends on basketball for his education.

Gullas announced his decision during the celebration of the Baby Lancers at the Red Box in Ayala Center.

UV Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes was elated by Gullas’ decision.

“I was planning to come up to Boss Samsam and ask him to reconsider his decision on Rosete, because I see that he was just misguided. We need this kind of player who is tough. I do believe that what he did (to Velasco) was his own decision. He was the only player who has the guts to punch Jancork (Cabahug) during the Palarong Pambansa game in Tagum two years ago, while he was still playing for his former high school team,” Cortes said.