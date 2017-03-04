Mentor tells Kraken: keep improving

IF there is somebody who is proudest of June Mar Fajardo’s achievements, it would his adviser and mentor Atty. Baldomero Estenzo.

Hours after Fajardo won his fifth Best Player of the Conference Award last Friday, Estenzo extended his congratulations to his prized former player at the University of Cebu Webmasters.

“Congratulations, June Mar for your BPC award. Don’t be contented, keep improving. Practice your spin move when you get denied in the low post. Also (practice) your hook shots and three point shots,” Estenzo said in a text message to Fajardo after the Cebuano giant led the San Miguel Beermen to a 99-88 win in Game 4.

Fajardo won the BPC award after gathering a total of 1,217 votes coming from the statistical points, media, players and commissioner’s office votes.

He was a runaway winner since his closest chaser Terrence Romero of GlobalPort Batang Pier exited in the quarterfinal round. Romeo only had 711 votes.