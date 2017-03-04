Quijano: Another big fight weekend

IT'S another huge weekend for fight buffs as we have big events for both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts.

Danny Garcia, the undefeated WBC welterweight champion, squares off against rival WBA champion Keith Thurman, who is equally undefeated.

At UFC 209, welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley fights Stephen Thompson in a rematch of their first fight at UFC 205 won by Woodley via a majority draw

Over at the O2 Arena in London, come-backing former heavyweight champion David Haye will face off against reigning WBC cruiserweight champion David Bellew in a grudge match.

THURMAN. Both Garcia and Thurman are in their prime, both are hard punchers and there's no better time for them to be facing each other than right now.

They say this is a fight that's tailor made for the sport and most fight fans would agree.

Garcia (33-0, 19KOs) has defeated the likes of Amir Khan, Zab Judah and Robert Guerrero while Thurman (27-0, 22KOs) has also defeated Guerrreo, Luis Collazo and the formidable Shawn Porter in his last fight.

This fight is a toss-up and I expect a tough action-packed bout that could go either way.

But I'm going with Thurman who seems to be peaking at the right moment.

UFC 209. This card lost some it its luster when the intriguing co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson had to be scrapped because of the former's weight woes, but thre main bout is still quite an event.

I'm predicting Woodley to fight better in the rematch and be victorious again.

HAYE. Being the naturally bigger fighter, I'm going with the loquacious Haye on this one. Bellew is tough and might even outbox him but the big difference will be in the power department.

SAC SONG. It's that time of the year once again when we the sportswriters give awards to the best that Cebu sports has to offer.

Do join us on March 7 at the SM City from 2-7 pm for the 35th SMB-SAC Cebu Sports Awards.

We will also be unveiling our very own SAC song entitled "We are One" composed by Sun Star Superbalita's Erwin Lirazan.

VERBATIM. This fight is basically about how long he can stay awake. Can he leave the ring on his own devices or will he be stretchered from it? - David Haye (press conference quote)

LAST ROUND. It's on my best friend, Dr. Oliver Baclig, who celebrates his birthday this week. Cheers!