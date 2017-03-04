Title within grasp

THE crown of the Hyundai Cup 2017 Invitational is within the grasp of home team Sacred Heart Ateneo-de Cebu (SHS-AdC), who won their third straight match yesterday at the Fr. Julian Hernando football pitch of SHS-AdC.

SHS-AdC capped its day with a 3-1 victory over Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC).

Christopher Osawa hit the opener in the fifth minute, followed by a goal by Ethan Deller two minutes later to give SHS-AdC an early 2-0 lead. DBTC fell into a deep hole after Osawa hit his second in the 49th minute.

The Greywolves finally hit the back of the net in the 54th minute compliments of Yuan Reña but it was a bit too late for a comeback.

The Magis Eagles earlier beat Manila-based club Futbol Fanatics, 5-1.

DBTC won its morning game with a 5-0 beatdown of Paref-Springdale.

Vince Kristi Ybañez scored the first two goals, in the first and fourth minutes. Sebastian Emporio scored in the 31st, followed by a goal from Josh Asignar five minutes after. Charles Unabia place the icing on the cake in 38th minute.

After losing its first match 1-0 against SHS-AdC, University of San Carlos (USC) settled to a 1-1 draw with Paref-Springdale. USC was up ahead Futbol Fanatics, 2-0, as of press time.

SHS-AdC is at the top with nine points followed by DBTC with three. USC and Paref-Springdale both have a point each, while Futbol Fanatics stil has none.

The Magis Eagles just needs at least a draw with Paref-Springdale today to secure the title.