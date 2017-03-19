The worst of times, the best of times for Leylam FC

IT was a fitting end to one of the best clubs in Cebu after Leylam FC bagged back-to-back Men’s Open titles in its last match as a club last night in the 17th Aboitiz Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Leylam FC owner Ugur Tasci and head coach Oliver Colina were all in tears and hugged each other inside the pitch after Leylam FC beat rival Erco Bro FC, 1-0.

“I’m very thankful because this is the last time for Leylam, that’s why we wanted to win. Some players will be back but Leylam will focus on the business side. We will keep some of our players. It is a good ending for the club. Hopefully it will be the same group of players with the new team,” a teary-eyed Colina said after the match.

Ruffy Llorente scored Leylam FC’s lone goal near the end of extra period. Llorente hit his free kick just outside the box, which just grazed the outstretched hands of Erco Bro goalie Henderson Campo.

“We won because we had a lot of sacrifices. Our players were very disciplined. I’m thankful to the management and to the Leylam family,” said Colina.

Erco Bro FC had an early setback after skipper Chieffy Caligdong was thrown out of the match with a red card in the second half after a headbutt to Thomas Booth from a scuffle.

A few minutes later, Leylam FC’s Emmanuel Andrew was also slapped with a red card after a hard tackle.

The match was dead even with both teams having good looks at the goal but failed to convert.

Llorente’s free kick was set up after Michael Pacite was fouled just outside the box.

Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) grabbed another title after beating Abellana National School (ANS), 3-0, in the Boys Under-18 finals.

John Clyde Vitualla, who was later named MVP, hit the opening goal in the 15th minute for the Graywolves.

Glen Thomas Ramos made it 2-0 with a goal inside the box coming off a cross pass by Vitualla.

Jeremy Laro sealed the match it the 70th minute with a goal from point blank range.

DBTC’s other team thrashed Paref-Springdale, 7-0, for third place in the Boys Under-18 category.

Rising Sun beat Samba FC, 4-1, for third place honors in the Men’s Open division.