Julaton returns to the ring, faces Mexican

FORMER female world champion Ana Julaton returns to action after a long layoff from the boxing ring.

The 36-year-old Julaton faces experienced former world title contender Maria Jose Nunez tomorrow at the Unidad Deportiva in Campeche, Mexico.

Julaton last saw action last August and settled to draw with unheralded Karla Valenzuela in Yucatan, Mexico.

Julaton has fought her last six fights in the past six years in Mexico, in which she has a huge fan base.

She is 5-1-1 in his career fighting in Mexican spoil. The 43-year-old Nunez is also coming off a long layoff.

She last saw action in February of last year, when she lost by unanimous decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez for the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) Female super bantamweight belt.

Julaton, a three-time world champion and also an MMA fighter, is 14-4-2 with four knockouts, while Nunez is 17-12 with 15 knockouts.