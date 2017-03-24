Julaton returns to the ring, faces Mexican
FORMER female world champion Ana Julaton returns to action after a long layoff from the boxing ring.
The 36-year-old Julaton faces experienced former world title contender Maria Jose Nunez tomorrow at the Unidad Deportiva in Campeche, Mexico.
Julaton last saw action last August and settled to draw with unheralded Karla Valenzuela in Yucatan, Mexico.
Julaton has fought her last six fights in the past six years in Mexico, in which she has a huge fan base.
She is 5-1-1 in his career fighting in Mexican spoil. The 43-year-old Nunez is also coming off a long layoff.
She last saw action in February of last year, when she lost by unanimous decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez for the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) Female super bantamweight belt.
Julaton, a three-time world champion and also an MMA fighter, is 14-4-2 with four knockouts, while Nunez is 17-12 with 15 knockouts.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!