Limpag: DB parents put up unique tournament

EVERY time the team makes the Palarong Pambansa, the coaching staff, together with the parents of Don Bosco Technological Center, would organize training camps and games to help prepare the team for the grind of the DepEd meet.

This year, instead of going outside Cebu for a camp and a series of friendlies, the DBTC parents, led by Jose Guy Ceniza, decided to hit two birds with one stone: they organized a full 11-a-side tournament in Cebu that would help the teams prepare for the Palaro.

The result? The First Mayor’s Football Invitational Tournament on March 27 to 31 at the Cebu City Sports Center, a unique event that will have the men’s open and the Under 14 division. The teams in the Men’s Open are the Don Bosco-led Cviraa team, Vantage (formerly Leylam), the University of Cebu, Don Bosco United, Samba and the University of San Carlos, a team that is also preparing for the national finals of the Prisaa.

The Under 14s will have the Cviraa team, which will be playing a year off its age group, Warshocks, DBTC, Abellana National School and Giuseppe.

The teams will face each other in the group stage with the top two advancing to the championship, which organizers are planning to hold at night at the CCSC. And get this, the winners will get P5,000 but organizers won’t charge any registration fee, a first in Cebu.

“Since there are no other tournaments here and instead of playing outside of Cebu, we decided to organize a tournament here,” said Rodney Orale.

This one is a huge bonus to the participants. They get to play at the CCSC for free and they have a chance to win a cash prize. It’s a perfect timing also because it happens just after the end of the Aboitiz Cup season and unlike the football festivals, this will be the full 11-a-side game.

And since Don Bosco wants to give their players a feel for the Palarong Pambansa, they must just as well have newbie refs officiate the Cviraa team’s matches to really simulate the Palaro setting. That way, the newbie refs can get experience, too, in officiating top matches.

But, that’s just a suggestion.

It’s good, too, that the parents are getting City Hall involved and I think this is going to be the first sports project of Cebu City that doesn’t involve the Cebu City Sports Commission since the CCSC is focused on the grassroots.

The organizers hope to make this an annual activity and with City Hall’s backing, that’s a very good possibility.