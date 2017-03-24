Naga City hosts 22nd Gullas Cup

SOME of the country’s top players are expected to see action in the 22nd Jose R. Gullas on April 2-6 in Naga City.

In the press conference held at the Halad Museum on V. Gullas St. yesterday, tournament patron Jose Gullas expressed his elation for the holding of a Group 2 Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) accredited tournament, despite his doubts of having the tournaments this year.

Gullas will also give away five racquets to worthy recipients.

“We will give these (tennis) racquets to the poor but deserving individuals. He may not be a competitor of this event. And I will give the honor to (former Naga City mayor) Val Chiong on who will he think worthy of the racquets,” said Gullas, who was joined in the press con by his son John Vincent.

The Gullas Cup first started at the Cebu Country Club 22 years ago, where the senior Gullas used to play tennis. Some of the top tennis players in the country, like Michael Quiñones, Ylac Tabura, Francis Alcantara, the Siso siblings also joined the tournament.

Pages said their group is hoping the tournament will be elevated to a Group 1 status next year.

“We will not involve ourselves with the politics in Manila. It is up to them to solve the issues of leadership and the event is sanctioned by Philta. But next year, we will target to have it become a Group 1 tournament,” Pages said.

The organizers are expecting around 200 players, including Jomari Pague of Zamboanga-Sibugay.

“I’ve been calling Jomari, but he has no definite answer yet. Players tend to avoid strong players and will instead play for another tournament. There is a tournament in La Carlota City (in Negros Occidental) and in Bohol that is scheduled on the same date as our Gullas Cup. But honestly this tournament could be a good tune-up match for the Palarong Pambansa,” said tournament director Fritz Tabura.

The tournament will feature the Boys and Girls 18-Under, 16-Under, 14-Under and 12-Under divisions and the 10-Under unisex. It will also have the Boys and Girls 18-Under and 14-Under doubles competition and the 10-Under unisex doubles.