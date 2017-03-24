Pinoys join tough UAE tourney

ONE the Philippines’ most promising young talents is on the hunt to become the country’s newest grandmaster (GM) in chess as he competes in two international chess tournaments in the UAE. Haridas Pascua, who holds the title of international master (IM), is among more than 100 chess masters from 39 countries competing in the 1st Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2017, a nine-round tournament that started on Thursday and will end on March 31.

After the Sharjah tournament, Pascua will next take part in the Dubai Open Chess Tournament at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, where two other Filipino grandmaster prospects, IM Oliver Dimakiling and IM Kim Steven Yap, are also expected to participate.

Pascua, whose participation in Dubai is supported by the Filipino Chess Players League (FCPL-UAE) and Travelwings.com, arrived in Dubai on Tuesday night accompanied by his father and coach, Gilbert.

“The Filipino chess community is one of the most active groups in the UAE and we share their commitment to help aspiring young chess talents realize their full potential through exposure in high-level competitions,” said Albert Fernando, Chief Operating Officer of Travelwings.com. “We hope that their achievements will help inspire a new generation of young players and future grandmasters.”

Pascua is no stranger to the UAE, having competed previously in various tournaments in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. In fact, he achieved one of the major victories in his young career here when he won the bronze medal in the Asian Continental Blitz Chess Championship in August 2015 in Al Ain, ahead of many of Asia’s super-grandmasters.

“Travelling to different countries to participate in international tournaments is quiet costly for many players competing in the Asian chess circuit,” said Pascua. “We are therefore very grateful to our benefactors such Travelwings and FCPL for this opportunity.”

Along with Yap, Pascua was also part of the Tagaytay City team that overcame tough odds to capture the silver medal in the 2014 Asian Club Team Chess Championship also in Al Ain. Yap also won an individual gold medal as the top scorer on the second board in Asian Club tournament.

Dimakiling, meanwhile, is coming off fresh from a bronze medal finish in the Asian Zone 3.3 Championship early this month in Tagaytay City and a joint first-place finish in the International Classical Chess Festival, which concluded last Tuesday in Malaysia.

“These players have shown great potential to become the Philippines’ next grandmasters,” said Joey Tiberio, member of the board of directors of FCPL-UAE. “It is therefore a privilege for the Filipino chess community in the UAE to help in nurturing the country’s new chess heroes.” PR