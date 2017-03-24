Talamban Times Square hosts monthly chess
THE fourth installment of the monthly Talamban Times Square Monthly Active Chess Battle in Talamban will be staged this Sunday.
For this tournament, the opening theme is Caro Kann Defense for the three categories – the U13, U19 and the Open competition.
“Our opening theme is Caro Kann Defense for this tournament. We have decided to open the U25 tournament because of the low turnout of participation for the past three editions. I hope this could be an avenue for our open players to hone their skills with our themed opening tournament,” tournament organizer Eduard de la Torre said.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 25, 2017.
