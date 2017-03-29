1,000 runners expected in 3rd Summer Fun Run

THE third edition of the Summer Fun Run: A Family Run presented by Pocari Sweat is looking to draw about 1,000 runners at the Cebu Business Park this Sunday.

“We’re inviting the runners in Cebu to join. This fun run is an ideal activity for the whole family this summer,” said race organizer Joel Juarez during the press conference at Melton’s Halo-Halo yesterday.

As of yesterday, the fun run has attracted about 600 runners in the men’s and women’s 10-kilometer, 5K and 3K categories.

All the finishers in the three categories will receive a medal. Cash prizes will also be given to the top runners in the 5K and 10K. The participants get a chance to win different sports equipment in the raffle draw.

Jeseca Larosa, Cebu coordinator for Pocari Sweat, said that they will provide Pocari Sweat in the hydration stations and at the finish line.

Juarez said that among the participants will be the grassroots kids from the Sisters of Mary Girlstown and Boystown. Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and her coach John Philip Duenas have been visiting the school to teach kids running for free.