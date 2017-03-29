CVIRAA faces DBTC in final

VANTAGE remained unbeaten in the Men’s division, while Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) elementary squad and Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) will face off in the Boys Under-14 championships after wins yesterday in the 1st Mayor’s Invitational Football Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Vantage, comprised of a majority of the now-defunct Leylam FC, came from behind with late back-to-back goals to beat University of San Carlos (USC), 2-1.

Mark Ninolas scored an early goal for USC in just the 12th minute. The equalizer would come in the 71st minute compliments of Hayato Fukoi. Richard Canedo scored a timely goal in a minute of stoppage time to give Vantage the victory.

Cviraa, on the other hand, ended the elimination round with a perfect slate after an easy 12-0 demolition of Talisay Football Team in the Boys Under-14 category, while DBTC crushed Warshockz, 4-1, to take the other finals spot in the division.

Denzel Abarquez scored back-to-back goals in the second and 15th minutes. Paul Mapula then added another in the 34th minute.

Chexx Estillore finally ended Talisay’s drought with a 49th minute goal but Kamil Amirul answered with a goal for the Greywolves in the 66th minute.

Samba FC remained in second place in the Men’s division after a 3-1 win over University of Cebu (UC).

Pinto Kabulo scored Samba FC’s opening goal in the 44th minute, while Jake Ramos got the equalizer in the 58th minute.

From then on, it was all Samba FC with Kabulo scoring his second goal in the 68th and Segun Besh Abiola hitting his mark in the 76th minute.