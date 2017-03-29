CVIRAA faces DBTC in final
VANTAGE remained unbeaten in the Men’s division, while Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) elementary squad and Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) will face off in the Boys Under-14 championships after wins yesterday in the 1st Mayor’s Invitational Football Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
Vantage, comprised of a majority of the now-defunct Leylam FC, came from behind with late back-to-back goals to beat University of San Carlos (USC), 2-1.
Mark Ninolas scored an early goal for USC in just the 12th minute. The equalizer would come in the 71st minute compliments of Hayato Fukoi. Richard Canedo scored a timely goal in a minute of stoppage time to give Vantage the victory.
Cviraa, on the other hand, ended the elimination round with a perfect slate after an easy 12-0 demolition of Talisay Football Team in the Boys Under-14 category, while DBTC crushed Warshockz, 4-1, to take the other finals spot in the division.
Denzel Abarquez scored back-to-back goals in the second and 15th minutes. Paul Mapula then added another in the 34th minute.
Chexx Estillore finally ended Talisay’s drought with a 49th minute goal but Kamil Amirul answered with a goal for the Greywolves in the 66th minute.
Samba FC remained in second place in the Men’s division after a 3-1 win over University of Cebu (UC).
Pinto Kabulo scored Samba FC’s opening goal in the 44th minute, while Jake Ramos got the equalizer in the 58th minute.
From then on, it was all Samba FC with Kabulo scoring his second goal in the 68th and Segun Besh Abiola hitting his mark in the 76th minute.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 30, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!