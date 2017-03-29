Determined to find diamonds in the rough

FINDING gems in the rough is the core goal of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) when they created the Free Summer Grassroots Training Program.

Now on its seventh year, the program continues to develop and grow as more than 10,000 students from different public schools will be taught the fundamentals of their chosen sport starting from April 17 to May 12.

The 2017 Free Summer Grassroots Training Program and the Jr. Olympic Development Games were launched together at the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday.

“A total of 600 volunteers will be part of the summer training and we are targeting 500 kids per school,” said CCSC chairman Edward Hayco.

Hayco, the brains behind the Cebu City grassroots program, told the coaches to watch out for the kids who display potential during the training program.

“To the coaches, if you see potential, put that kid in your priority database and inform their Mapeh teachers so the training of the kids will be continuous,” said Hayco.

Kids aged 6 to 18 can chose from a variety of sports such as athletics, arnis, basketball, badminton, taekwondo, dancesport, karatedo, futsal, wushu, sepak takraw, table tennis, tennis, beach volleyball, air rifle, chess, weightlifting, touch rugby, softball/baseball, boxing, scrabble, pencak silat, indoor volleyball, gymnastics and muay thai.

The participating kids will be given a chance to test what they have learned during the culminating activity on May 13.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Regional Director Nonnie Lopez said that the commission is in full support of the summer program and, in fact, PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez hopes that the program will be emulated by other cities.

To reach more grassroots kids, the CCSC assigned designated venues for the training camp in City Central School, Hipodromo, Lahug, Mabolo,Tejero, Zapatera, Bo. Luz, Talamban, Don Vicente Rama, Pardo, Labangon, Punta Princesa, Guadalupe, Inayawan and San Nicolas ES.

The Cebu City Sports Institute, meanwhile, is also considered as a regular venue for the weekend training.

On the other hand, the Jr. Olympic Development Games will kick off this June, which will have nine sports: athletics, swimming, gymnastics, arnis, badminton, wushu, chess, weightlifting and table tennis.

The Jr. Olympic Developmetal Games is a monthly developmental tournament for potential talents from the grassroots program.