I have so much more to give: Nietes

EVEN though former pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez suffered his first career defeat this month, Donnie Nietes still wants a dream match with the Nicaraguan superstar.

“I want to challenge the best fighters out there,” Nietes said in a statement. “I’ve so much more to show all the boxing fans and supporters. I want to inspire young fighters who have big dreams, too, and when I do retire, I want to be someone who’s made my country and my people proud. I don’t want to rush all the things I want to accomplish, so I hope the support we fighters have always been given will always be there as we go along the way.”

Gonzalez suffered an upset majority decision defeat to Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai last March 18 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

But despite Gonzalez’s loss, the 34-year-old Nietes still considers him one of the best fighters out there and his ultimate opponent to seal his legacy as one of the best in boxing’s lower weight classes.

Nietes, however, wants to dominate the flyweight division first.

“Although I know this won’t be an easy challenge, I am determined to win so I will have the chance to unify flyweight titles,” said Nietes.

Nietes guns for his third division world title on April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino against Komgrich Nantapech for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division in the main event of Pinoy Pride 40 - “Donnie-Nation”.

The current champions in the flyweight division are Zou Shiming (WBO), Juan Hernandez (WBC) and Kazuto Ioka (WBA).