Limpag: Azkals bid Rizal adieu with 4-1 win

WE want to win all our games, of course.”

That was the bold target of Azkals team manager Dan Palami for the Asian Cup qualifiers, when he dropped by Cebu for a brief visit last week. The Asian Cup is the Azkals first tournament since whimpering out of the Suzuki Cup qualifiers at home last year and aside from making a bold statement, Palami and the team are hoping to make history by qualifying to the main dance in 2019.

“Unlike the Suzuki Cup, we won’t be having any problems regarding the availability of the players and everyone will be playing,” he said.

So far, so good.

In the Suzuki Cup, we missed key players like Neil Etheridge, Javier Patino and Daisuke Sato, who ply their club football in England, China and Romania respectively. Last night, Patino played a key role in the Azkals’ 4-1 drubbing of Nepal, the Solidarity Cup champion, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

It is, if plans push through, a fitting send-off of the team in Rizal, which used to see a jam-packed crowd four or five years ago at the height of the team’s popularity.

I asked Dan what happened to Rizal, what happened to the crowd in Manila.

“There isn’t as much marketing as we would have liked,” he said. Unlike Rizal, football games in Bacolod and in Cebu still pack a crowd and it is something the PFF is looking at in the future. The next home games of the Azkals will be in Bacolod in September, with Cebu the next option if somehow the CCSC pitch gets a new patch of green in the next few months.

And at this point in the team’s history, or Philippine football’s journey, a packed stadium is what the team needs. No longer attracting any sizeable crowd in Manila, the team’s games are also no longer aired live on TV. The last two home games in Rizal were telecast via livestreaming, thanks to the team of Bob Guerrero, Ryan Fenix, Cedelf Tupas, Icko de Guzman and Coco Torre.

Back in 2004, in the lead-up to the Southeast Asian Games, it was the online community that helped gather support for the team. It was where the Azkals monicker was born. Thirteen years later, it looks like the online community will again be needed to marshal support for the team.

We have a massive online presence, and I think this could be taken as an advantage. And come September, when you pair a packed home crowd with livestreaming, now that’s a fitting coming home present for the Azkals in Bacolod. The City of Smiles will be the Azkals home for now, with brief visits to other areas like Cebu if needed.