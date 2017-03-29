Pages: Dragon Boat racing in Cebu

IT’S summer! Next month, from April 28 to 30, our island will play host to the Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta.

“Are your paddles ready?! We are almost there and we are so excited to enjoy the fun!” proclaims its Facebook page. Organized by the Dragon Boat Cebu Central — which prides itself as “the umbrella organization for dragon boat paddling in Cebu and Central Visayas” — this summer activity will be held at the Cebu Yacht Club in Mactan.

According to Atty. Haide Acuña, the core group of this organization includes Randy Su of Habagat, PB Tining Martinez, Nimrod Quiñones, Gen. Charly Holganza, former national team member Nonnie Lopez, and Pons Alvarez. The fiesta is supported by the PSC through Comm. Mon Fernandez and the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission.

Why dragon boat racing in Cebu? “We are centrally located, we have tourism infrastructure in place, we have a very diverse tourism offering for the teams,” said the marathoner-turned-paddler Atty. Haide Acuña. “The fiesta comes a week after the Boracay DB competition so the international club crew who confirmed for the fiesta will come from Boracay. Each team will have 20-40 crew members (excluding family members) and multiply that by 40 teams who have signified their interest to participate. If the event is successful, the dream of DBCC is to bid for the World Championship in 2019.”

The race proper will be on April 29 and 30 with the following categories: 500 meters - mixed, men’s, women’s and masters (small boat and standard); and 250 meters - mixed, men’s, women’s and masters (small boat & standard boat).

The masters category is for paddlers 40 years old and above. This will be participated in by local and international club crew (not national teams or teams coming from the military or uniformed personnel). Activities include a friendship paddle and welcome cocktail on the first day, and awards dinner and party on the 30th.

One inspiring squad is the first-ever PWD team in the country: PADS Power Paddlers — a cross-disability team composed of amputees; others who are deaf, club foot and blind. One well-known member is Arnold Balais, who also paddles for Gruppo Habagat.

“Last November, Pads competed against regular teams in Dumaguete City for the Sandurot Game of Dragons,” said Haide. “They lost but it made them even more hungry to train. Starting last January, they trained thrice weekly in the Abellana pool (for strength because freshwater is more difficult and we dont have a river in Cebu) and twice at CYC. Habagat mentored them starting last August and this year, they got invited to race with other PWD teams in Hong Kong. As the only PWD DB team, they will be representing the country in June.