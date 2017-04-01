Canoy wins fans but loses fight

JASON Canoy put on a spirited performance but came up short, losing by split decision to unbeaten South African Mzuvukile Magwaca in a World Boxing Federation (WBF) bantamweight bout at the Oliver Tambo Hall of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, South Africa.

Judge Clifford Mbelu scored it 117-112, while Eddie Marshal saw it 117-110 for Magwaca. Darryl Ribbick had Canoy winning with a closer score of 115-14.

Though going home emptyhanded, Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) vice-president Rico Navarro was proud of Canoy’s gallant stand.

“Jason gave it his all and earned the respect of the local people. Nothing to be ashamed of at all,” said Navarro.

Canoy’s coach Jingjing Tepora was disappointed with the judges’ decision because of the wide margin of scores that they gave for Magwaca.

“I thought the opponent had no chance of winning,” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “He only won because the two judges gave it to him.”

Tepora also questioned an apparent knockdown in the 12th that was ruled a slip.

Navarro, on the other hand, felt that a lot of rounds could have gone either way and that the slip could have been due to the canvas that had slippery areas.

“Hard to say for sure. The close rounds can go either way. My guess is they went with Magwaca. Some of the parts of the ring was slippery thus the slip call,” he said.

He, however, disagreed with the wide scores against Canoy.

“For me I can’t say Canoy was robbed but the scores should have been closer. 117-110 is too lopsided.”

Canoy stuck to their game plan, being the aggressor and targeting Magwaca’s body. Magwaca, in the meantime, was backpedalling most of the fight and scored most of his points from long distance.

“WBF president Howard Goldberg praised both fighters and said a rematch is possible. But let’s see,” said Navarro.

Canoy dropped to 26-7-2 with 19 knockouts, while Magwaca remained unbeaten with 18-0-2 with 10 knockouts.

Though losing by decision, Canoy was a winner in the eyes of most South African fans as they gathered around him after the fight to shake his hand and take pictures with him following his brave performance against the hometown hero.