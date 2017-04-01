Gesta returns to the ring in Golden Boy Card
SAN Diego-based Cebuano pug Mercito Gesta makes his much-anticipated ring return today following a long hiatus.
Gesta, a native of Mandaue City, trades leathers with Mexican Gilberto Gonzalez in a 10-rounder as one of the Golden Boy Promotions-promoted show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
Gesta tipped the scales at 133.6 pounds, while Gonzalez weighed in heavier at 134.2 pounds.
The 29-year-old Gesta last saw action in October of 2015 and beat journeyman Miguel Angel Mendoza at the StubHub Center in Carson.
Gesta, who once fought for a world title back in 2012, has an impressive record of 29-1-2 with 16 knockouts, while Gonzalez is 26-3 with 22 knockouts.
Gonzalez is on a tear since 2013.
He has won his last eight fights, all by knockout.
The 29-year-old interim World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth lightweight champion fought just once last year and won it by a sixth-round technical knockout over journeyman Luis Arceo in Los Angeles.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
