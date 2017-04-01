Tabal, Duenas hold fun run in SMS Boys Town

IT was a day to remember for a thousand students of Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boys Town as they joined their first fun run after being coached by Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and John Philip Dueñas.

About 2,000 runners from SMS Boystown and SMS Girlstown gathered at the campus in Tungkop, Minglanilla for the JPD Coaching Fun Run yesterday.

Richard Orozco was the fastest runner to finish the 10-kilometer looping course inside the school’s premises. Jovanie Quijano and Jan Terence Salvoro finished second and third, respectively. The rest of the top 10 runners in the 10K category, which was for students 15-Above, are Dennis Gantalao, Roybel Tagem, Sumile Tetso, Keynart Danao, Jay Mark Oria, Klent Jan Penooy and Judy Seberre.

Reggie Norte reigned in the boys’ 5K race, Gerimie Coringal was second and Jahn Moire Dizon finished third.