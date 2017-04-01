Torrequemada, Camero top friday bowling
SENIOR bowler Fred Torrequemada and Rose Camero topped the men’s and women’s Monthly Friday Group Tournament of Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.
Torrequemada won the men’s division after coming up with 892 pinfalls in four games, spiked by his best score of 215 in the final game.
The rest of the top five bowlers are Joseph Yu (828), Edgar Cortes (811), Brian Sy (811) and Jerry Davis (799).
Camero ruled the women’s class with 898, beating Sonia Gakenholz (790), Baby Bacon (790), Cynthia Uybengkee (775) and Frenzy Williams (604).
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
