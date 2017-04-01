Triathlete rules benefit run in Ayala
JUNIOR female triathlete Moira Frances Erediano ruled the open 3-kilometer category of the Dagan Para sa Kinaadman at the Ayala Terraces Cebu yesterday, six days after winning a triathlon in Camotes Island.
Erediano of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) clocked 13 minutes and 41.550 seconds to win the 3K title in a sprint finish against John Christian Paubaya, who was a step behind in 13:41.920.
Jonas Pacifico was a distant third with a time of 16:06.720. Before the run, Erediano, a sixth grader, topped the girls’ mini-sprint race of National Age Group Triathlon-Camotes Leg last Sunday.
Erediano is preparing for the Alaska Philippine Aquathlon on April 9 and ITU Subic Bay International Triahthlon on April 29.
Kenyan James Mebei, on the other hand, dominated the 6K open category, finishing the course in 25:39. Reynard Galamada and Kanen Sidu timed 38:25 and 38:30 to take the second and third places, respectively.
Bert Anthony Menardo won the 12K open in 52:28, beating Mikoy Montebon (54:40) and Jojan Plando (55:40).
The race was organized by the United Architect of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter for the benefit of Maribago National High School.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
