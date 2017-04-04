Bison wins

BISON took home the Men’s title in the 9-a-side Friendship Game Football Tournament last Sunday at the San Roque football pitch in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Bison beat San Miguel, 2-1, in a penalty shootout.

Bison earned a slot in the finals after a 1-0 win over Primary, while San Miguel also advanced with a similar 1-0 victory over SCI-Spartan.

The one-day tournament had six Men’s teams – Bison, San Miguel, Primary SCI-Spartan, NDT and Etchelon.

Organizer Darwin Bordalba plans to host a Ladies Friendship Game Football Tournament this weekend.