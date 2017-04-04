Magcalayo clinches top seed

JONAS Magcalayo of Manila clinched the No.1 seed after firing two-over-par 74 amidst the rainy weather in the second round of the qualifying stage of the 2nd MVPSF Visayas Regional Matchplay Championship yesterday at the Cebu Country Club (CCC) in Banilad, Cebu City.

Magcalayo scored 74 on a 39-35 card following his 77 on the first day for a 36-hole aggregate of 151.

The No.1 seed Magcalayo faces No. 32 Aldo Barro in the men’s Top 32 matchplay round today.

Russel Bautista of Mactan Island Golf Club actually had the day’s best after shooting 73, but his 79 on the first round pulled him down one stroke behind Magcalayo with 152. The junior golfer Bautista will take on No.31 Roden Manlabanan.

Last year’s runner-up, Rolando Pila flashed a pair of 38s in the second round and finished the qualifying with 152 to take No.3 seed. Pila, a long-time caddy at CCC, will be facing No.30 Scott Reyes.

National golf team member Weiwei Gao, who shared the lead with Pila, Marc Dy and Marc Gonzalez on Day 1 with 76, fell to fourth place after firing 78 with 38-40 card in the final day of qualifying stage.

The junior golfer of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club Gao battles No.29 Jhon Erick Pedrajas.

Jolo Timothy Magcalayo, the brother of Jonas, scored another 78 for a two-round score of 156. The third placer last year is seeded No.5 and will play No.28 Jay Anderson.

Early leader Gonzalez went down to ninth seed after a spotty 86 on Day 2. Gonzalez, a member of CCC men’s Pal Interclub team, will take on No.24 Jaylord Abadilla.

Former pro Dy, on the other hand, was unable to play on the second round and withdrew from the tournament due a personal trip to Manila.

In the women’s division, Cebu’s Junia Gabasa snatched the top spot from visiting golfer Kristine Torralba after scoring 159 (80, 79) in two days.

Torralba settled for second seed with 160 (78, 82).

Mactan Island’s junior golfer Angela Mangana was seeded third, coming up with 162 (84, 78). Keyi Ji took fourth seed with 164 (79, 85) while Jona Magcalayo was fifth with 169 (85, 84).

Gabasa will take on No. 16 Grace Sosas Saring, Torralba faces No.15 Wilma Fantonial, while Mangana plays No.14 Juh Gah Kim.

Only the Top 32 male and Top 16 female will advanced to the matchplay round which starts today. The semis and championships rounds will be on Thursday and Friday.