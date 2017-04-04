Makoto tops

JAPANESE bowler Makoto Osada secured a spot in the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Bowler of the Year competition after winning the March Monthly Tournament at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center last weekend.

The Cebu-based Osada scored 1,319 pinfalls in a six-game series to walk away with the monthly diadem, outlasting Tony Calo and Roland Bantilan who fired 1,275 and 1,257, respectively.

Osada, who has a handicap of 30, scored his best in the third and fourth games with 209 and 211, following a 174 and 168 score in the first two games. He capped off the tournament with 179 and 198.

Calo had the tournament’s second best score 230 to add up to his 189, 192 and 180. But Calo faltered in the final two games—scoring only 158 in the fifth and 176 in the sixth. Bantilan, meanwhile, scored the tournament’s best 248 in the final game, but still came short for the title.

Osada bounced back from his spotty performance last outing where he placed ninth in the February qualifier.