Nocos scores 2 finals tickets
TIFFANY Claire Nocos booked two finals slots in the 22nd Jose R. Gullas Cup yesterday at the Citigreen Tennis resort.
Nocos pulled off a commanding win in the Girls 14-Under semifinal with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ash Mackenzie.
Nocos also made the semifinal in the Girls 12-Under division with another impressive 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Hela Riza Coderos.
Meanwhile, Shyne Villareal marched into the final round of the Girls 18-Under category after beating Kristin Renee Salimbangon, 6-2, 6-0, to get a finals date with the top seed Elizabeth Abarquez, who eliminated Cristella Marie Sampan, 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal round match.
Before the semis, Sampan eked out a 7-2, 6-2 win over Camille Villar, while Salimbangon eliminated Pherl Bless Coderos, 6-0, 6-4.
Douglas Maravillas on the other hand capitalized on the errors of Aaron Kevin Tabura for a 5-3, 4-0 win in the semifinal round of the 10-Under Unisex category.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 05, 2017.
