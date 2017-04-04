Quijano: Quarterly pound-for-pound update

AS promised, here’s our quarterly pound-for-pound update.

1.) Andre Ward (31-0, 15KOs). In November of last year, “SOG” faced Sergey Kovalev in a superbout for all the marbles in the light heavyweight division.

Things started out a bit rough for Ward when he was knocked down early in the fight.

But as a testament to the workmanlike ethic he is known for, Ward fought back hard and earned a razor-thin unanimous decision victory.

Some felt aggrieved by the decision and it truly could have been scored for either fighter, but Ward will take the win and willingly give Kovalev the rematch he deserves.

But in the meantime, he ascends to the apex of pound for pound excellence.

2.) Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 Kos). GGG was recently put to the test by the formidable Daniel Jacobs.

He earned the nod of the judges via unanimous decision though there were some pundits who would disagree withthe verdict.

His 23-fight kayo streak was snapped but a win is still a win and so he takes our no.2 spot, also on account of former pound for pound king Roman Gonzales suffering his first career loss.

3.) Roman Gonzalez (46-1, 38KOs). “Chocolatito” was fast closing in on the 49-0 record held by Rocky Marciano and Floyd Mayweather.

Unfortunately, fate would deal him a cruel hand when he shockingly lost to Thai opponent Srisaket Von Rungvisai.

What was unbearable was the fact that the Thai fighter—who fought valiantly, may not have deserved the verdict in his favor.

4.) Sergey Kovalev (30-1, 26KOs). “Krusher” keeps a lofty spot on our rankings despite the loss to Ward because of the close nature of the proceedings.

In boxing, controversy can always be parlayed into something good, and so the fans are the winners since both of these talented protagonists are penciled to duke it out again in June

5) Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 Kos). His record may not look that impressive to the casual observer, but those who know their boxing will not dispute his standing in this list.

If you have any violent reactions, go ask Nicholas Walters about it

6) Terence Crawford (30-0, 21KOs). Crawford is one of the most talented fighters out there, and all he needs in order to ascend to superstardom is a career-defining fight.

Last December he made short work of John Molina Jr in a defense of the WBC and WBO light welterweight weight crowns.

7) Saul Alvarez (48-1, 34 Kos). “Canelo” is at the peak of his career, and he still has to atone for his forgettable effort against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013.

Avoiding Golovkin doesn’t help his cause but in the meantime he will test the mettle of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr this May, and that’s not a bad fight at all.

8) Srisaket Von Rungvisai (43-4, 39 Kos). He was obscure coming in to the Roman Gonzales fight and he may not have deserved the verdict, but controversy or not it would be a travesty if you do not include the fighter who defeated the former Pound for pound king in these rankings.

VERBATIM. “There’s no guarantees. Conor is 27, Floyd is 40. Conor’s the bigger, stronger guy. He has knockout power. It’s an interesting fight.” - UFC President Dana White (dailystar.co.uk)

LAST ROUND. It’s on Hazel Q. Ypil who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers!